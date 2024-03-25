UBS Group Raises VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $12.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $8.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

VTEX Stock Down 0.5 %

VTEX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,751. VTEX has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

