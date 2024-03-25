UBS Group Upgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.89.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $18.17 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

