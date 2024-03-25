Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $165.34 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Uniswap has a market cap of $7.47 billion and approximately $165.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $12.48 or 0.00017743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00129096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.21457515 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $112,354,091.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

