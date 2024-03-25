United Homes Group (UHG) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Homes Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -33.20 United Homes Group Competitors $6.45 billion $802.30 million 7.92

Analyst Ratings

United Homes Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Homes Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 343 1689 1561 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 13.33%. Given United Homes Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.72, meaning that their average stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.58% 15.87% 12.10%

Summary

United Homes Group rivals beat United Homes Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

