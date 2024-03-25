United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $79,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $156.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

