United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.57.

United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance

UNTN remained flat at $18.40 on Monday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

