United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.57.
United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance
UNTN remained flat at $18.40 on Monday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.
About United Tennessee Bankshares
