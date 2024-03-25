Unusual Machines, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Quiet Period To End on March 25th

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 25th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Unusual Machines’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Unusual Machines Stock Performance
UMAC stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Unusual Machines has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.54.
About Unusual Machines
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unusual Machines
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.