Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Upbound Group has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPBD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. 340,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.01. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $17,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Upbound Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,920,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

