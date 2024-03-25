Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $39.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.58.

Several analysts recently commented on URBN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

