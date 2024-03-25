Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
