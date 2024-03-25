VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.63

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 73615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 540.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 720,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

