VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.19. 3,857,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,109,386. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

