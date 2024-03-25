Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 59,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.21. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

