Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Position Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

VCR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,902. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $238.38 and a twelve month high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

