Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

