Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.6% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $98,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $526.96. The stock had a trading volume of 185,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,423. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $364.88 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

