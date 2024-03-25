Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lessened by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,245,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 2,326,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

