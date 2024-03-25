Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
BNDX opened at $49.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.