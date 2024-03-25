Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,595,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 4,670,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

