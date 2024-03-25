Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,595,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 4,670,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.17.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
