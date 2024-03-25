Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average is $231.50. The company has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.14 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

