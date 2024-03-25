Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,595,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,305,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.42. 113,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,787. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

