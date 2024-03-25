Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $60.17 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.17 million and $1.23 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02233216 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,229,356.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

