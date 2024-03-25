Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have commented on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

