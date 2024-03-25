Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Down 4.4%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,796,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,960,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.