Verasity Trading Up 3.1% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $116.54 million and approximately $37.67 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 970% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003436 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

