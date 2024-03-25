Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,327,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,343,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

