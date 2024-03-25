Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NYSE VZ opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

