Vert Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,787 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

