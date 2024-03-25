Vert Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vert Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,869 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 741,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. 9,979,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

