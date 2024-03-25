Vert Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 462,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.85. 984,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.