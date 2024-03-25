Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Vert Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $19,848,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after acquiring an additional 715,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $11,961,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

AAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 228,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,919. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.52%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

