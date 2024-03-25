Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vert Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for about 3.4% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 276,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.65. 1,711,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.