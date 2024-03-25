Vert Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 1.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,930. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

