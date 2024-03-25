Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $417.27.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $415.66 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $300.67 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.83 and its 200 day moving average is $389.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.