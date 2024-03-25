VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 89636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORA

VerticalScope Price Performance

About VerticalScope

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$154.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.