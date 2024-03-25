Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 77.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

