Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 4.4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.94. 1,178,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,825,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.



Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

