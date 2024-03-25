Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $72.76. Approximately 1,127,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,346,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

