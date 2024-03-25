VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VOF traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 456.50 ($5.77). 245,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,867. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.77 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475.50 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.55. The company has a market capitalization of £700.45 million, a P/E ratio of -262.36 and a beta of 0.47.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

