VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance
VOF traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 456.50 ($5.77). 245,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,867. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.77 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475.50 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.55. The company has a market capitalization of £700.45 million, a P/E ratio of -262.36 and a beta of 0.47.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund
