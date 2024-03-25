Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4595243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 7,387.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

