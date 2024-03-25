Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.9%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $280.04 and last traded at $280.65. Approximately 1,092,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,472,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $517.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

