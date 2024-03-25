Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 128.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
