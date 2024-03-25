Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,295 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $45,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.06. The company had a trading volume of 154,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.