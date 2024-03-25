Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

