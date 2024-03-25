Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.94. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 11,550 shares trading hands.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

