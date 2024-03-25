WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $573.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.15. The firm has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

