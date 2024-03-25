WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

