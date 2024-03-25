WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 973 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $190.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

