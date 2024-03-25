WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 3.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $126.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,687,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

