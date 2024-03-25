WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $270.44. 747,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,656. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

